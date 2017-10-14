Clergyman: Armenians living in Kirkuk are in no danger at present

At present, the Armenians living in Kirkuk town of Iraq are in no danger.

Father Artun Khalatian, the Armenian pastor of Erbil, the capital city of Kurdistan Region in Iraq, on Saturday told the abovementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He noted that even though Kirkuk is currently surrounded by Iraqi troops, the situation is calm, and the reports on the operations to capture the town are inaccurate.

In Fr. Khalatian’s words, 30 Armenian families live in Kirkuk, they are all in the town at the moment, and there is also an Armenian Apostolic Church there.

Earlier, media reported that Iraqi troops had launched an operation to capture Kirkuk.