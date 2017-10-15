News
Iran closes border with Iraqi Kurdistan
15:15, 15.10.2017
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran has closed its border gates with northern Iraq in response to an independence referendum in Iraq's Kurdish region last month, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

"Considering the developments in Iraq's Kurdistan, Iran has closed its Bashmagh border gate with Iraq's Kurdistan," Tasnim said without giving an official source. 

On September 25th, the day of the referendum, Iran announced a ban on direct flights to and from Kurdistan on Sunday, while Baghdad asked foreign countries to stop direct oil trading with the Kurdish region and demanded that the KRG hand over control of its international airports and border posts with Iran, Turkey and Syria.

 

