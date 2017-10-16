Bako Sahakyan: Karabakh fate cannot be determined without its direct participation in talks

The fate of Artsakh cannot be determined without its direct participation in all phases of the negotiation process.

The Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) President, Bako Sahakyan, on Monday stated the aforementioned at the consultation devoted to the introduction of the main provisions of the NKR President’s 2017-2020 program.

Reflecting on the avenues for resolving the Karabakh conflict and on the foreign policy of the Republic of Artsakh, Sahakyan also noted as follows, in particular:

“Independence and security are inviolable values to us, (…) [and] further development and strengthening of the Republic of Artsakh is a key issue.

“Stepanakert is committed to the conflict’s pacific settlement within the framework of the OSCE [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe] Minsk Group.

“We will continue to show a principled position toward re-establishment of the full format of the negotiation process.

“It will be necessary to give a new quality to the [process] of recognition of our republic.

“From the beginning, we have succeeded in building [our] foreign policy in accordance with the precepts of balance and diversity.

“Such a policy is conditioned also by the presence of the Armenian diaspora, and, with our steps, we shall only contribute to the strengthening of that potential.”