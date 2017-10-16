News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 16
USD
481.32
EUR
567.52
RUB
8.41
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.32
EUR
567.52
RUB
8.41
Show news feed
Bako Sahakyan: Karabakh fate cannot be determined without its direct participation in talks
15:12, 16.10.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The fate of Artsakh cannot be determined without its direct participation in all phases of the negotiation process.

The Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) President, Bako Sahakyan, on Monday stated the aforementioned at the consultation devoted to the introduction of the main provisions of the NKR President’s 2017-2020 program.

Reflecting on the avenues for resolving the Karabakh conflict and on the foreign policy of the Republic of Artsakh, Sahakyan also noted as follows, in particular:

“Independence and security are inviolable values to us, (…) [and] further development and strengthening of the Republic of Artsakh is a key issue.

“Stepanakert is committed to the conflict’s pacific settlement within the framework of the OSCE [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe] Minsk Group.

“We will continue to show a principled position toward re-establishment of the full format of the negotiation process.

“It will be necessary to give a new quality to the [process] of recognition of our republic.

“From the beginning, we have succeeded in building [our] foreign policy in accordance with the precepts of balance and diversity.

“Such a policy is conditioned also by the presence of the Armenian diaspora, and, with our steps, we shall only contribute to the strengthening of that potential.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
President: Karabakh army will be equipped with new modern military gear within next 3 years
Sahakyan said the concept of active defense continues to be at the core of the army-building strategy of Artsakh…
 Karabakh President visits motorized brigade
On the 25th anniversary of this military unit…
 Artur Aghabekyan appointed adviser to Karabakh President
Karabakh President Bako Sahakyan on Friday signed a decree…
 Karabakh President receives a group of doctors from Fresno
A set of issues related to cooperation prospects in the healthcare field were on the discussion agenda…
New kindergarten opens in Karabakh’s Shushi
President Bako Sahakyan was on hand at the event…
 Armenian PM invites Iran's Vice President to visit Yerevan
Karen Karapetyan thanked the Iranian side for its balanced position over Karabakh issue…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news