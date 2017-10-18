Armenian entrepreneur in Ukraine killed by long-time business partner (PHOTOS)

Andranik Nikoghosyan, who was murdered in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, was a well-known and respected Armenian entrepreneur in the town, according to depozakarpattia (Transcarpathia Depot).

Nikoghosyan was the Zakarpattia Oblast (province) representative of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine. He used to be a member of the ex-USSR boxing team, and was an active member of the Armenian community in Uzhhorod.

But the information about his murderer has caused a bigger shock. The entrepreneur was killed by his long-time business partner and friend Vardan Tovmasyan, who is also well-known in Uzhhorod. Tovmasyan did not even hide after the murder, and police detained him at the crime scene.

The cause of this horrible murder is yet unknown.

Police have informed Vardan Tovmasyan that he is suspected of committing deliberate murder, and he was taken to a temporary detention hall.