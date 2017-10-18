Minister: Armenia exports to Iran at unprecedented pace

YEREVAN. – Armenia is exporting to Iran at an unprecedented pace.

Suren Karayan, the Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia, said the abovementioned at a press conference on Wednesday.

The minister added that the respective growth was 11.2 percent, in the first eight months of the current year.

Karayan recalled that the Eurasian Economic Union countries—Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan—are completing free trade talks with Iran, and, accordingly, the customs duty will reduce, and non-tariff plans will be simplified for 40 Armenian products.