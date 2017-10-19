Armenia citizen killed in downtown Moscow because of traffic dispute

Russian law enforcement agencies have detained a Muscovite—born in 1977—on suspicion of murdering an Armenian man on Monday.
Yulia Ivanova, senior assistant to head of the Moscow General Department of the Russian Investigative Committee, informed the aforesaid, reported Lenta.ru, a Moscow-based online newspaper.
“During the interrogation, the suspect fully accepted his guilt and explained that he committed this crime because of a traffic dispute,” Ivanova said, in particular.
“The victim was shot at least four times,” informed Lenta’s source in the law enforcement agencies.
A criminal case was opened into this murder.