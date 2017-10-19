News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 19
USD
481.5
EUR
565.52
RUB
8.39
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.5
EUR
565.52
RUB
8.39
Show news feed
Armenia citizen killed in downtown Moscow because of traffic dispute
12:05, 19.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Incidents

Russian law enforcement agencies have detained a Muscovite—born in 1977—on suspicion of murdering an Armenian man on Monday. 

Yulia Ivanova, senior assistant to head of the Moscow General Department of the Russian Investigative Committee, informed the aforesaid, reported Lenta.ru, a Moscow-based online newspaper.

“During the interrogation, the suspect fully accepted his guilt and explained that he committed this crime because of a traffic dispute,” Ivanova said, in particular.

“The victim was shot at least four times,” informed Lenta’s source in the law enforcement agencies.

A criminal case was opened into this murder.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
4 hospitalized in Yerevan car accident (PHOTO)
Two cars collided not far from the US embassy...
 Man found dead in Armenia river
Fire had broken out in his apartment several days ago…
 Death toll in Portugal fires reaches 38
Seven people, including a newborn child, are missing...
 Attempt to smuggle huge amount of drugs from Iran into Armenia is prevented
The offenders are detained…
 Journalist, writing about Malta PM's involvement in offshore scandal, killed in car blast
Caruana Galizia had filed a complaint to the police two weeks ago to say she had received threats but gave no further information…
 Armenian man killed in Warsaw
The man was shot in his head when getting into a car…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news