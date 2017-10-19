Armenian Genocide video clip among top 3 of Ukraine social advertising festival

The Molodiya Festival of social advertising of Ukraine has announced its winners.
Accordingly, the social video clip, entitled “Thank you for the chance to again flourish”—and which was prepared with the support of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine (UAU), placed third in this festival, reported AnalitikaUA.net.
This clip will be presented at the KLIK Amsterdam Animation Festival.
In UAU Chairman Hovakim Harutyunyan’s words, this short animation clip is devoted to the 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide, and the Armenians are represented in it by pomegranate seeds.