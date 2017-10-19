MFA: Armenia was among first to condemn acts of terrorism in Middle East

Armenia was among the first to condemn the acts of terrorist groups in the Middle East.

Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian stated about the aforesaid at the Fourth European Armenian Convention, in Brussels.

“Speaking in the premises of the European Parliament, first of all I would like to recall that one of the first resolutions on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide was adopted here back in 1987,” said Nalbandian. “On the eve of the centenary of the Armenian Genocide in 2015 the European parliament once again reaffirmed its principled stance, paid tribute to the memory of innocent Armenian victims and ‘joined the commemoration in a spirit of European solidarity and justice. In the same spirit on the year of the centennial and since then a number of countries, including the parliaments of Austria, Belgium, Germany, Czech Republic, Luxembourg joined many others in Europe and beyond adopting resolutions on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide. These efforts are of utmost importance not only for the remembrance but also as a significant contribution to the international prevention efforts.

“As a nation that passed through the horrors of the genocide we feel a moral obligation but also an authority to speak out and act against recurrence of genocides, crimes against humanity. The most recent initiatives of the Republic of Armenia in this regard made in 2015 were the adoption of the resolution on Genocide prevention at the UN Human Rights Council and the adoption of the resolution on International Day of commemoration of the victims of genocide at the UN General Assembly. These efforts will continue.

“Next year we will mark the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Genocide Convention. 70 years passed, unfortunately, the world is not immune from this evil. The actions of terrorists against ethnic and religious groups in the Middle East vividly indicate the relevance of the Convention. Armenia was among the first to condemn these acts of terrorist groups. Unfortunately the Syrian carnage has not bypassed our fellow Armenians, who have suffered along with the Syrian people, other ethnic and religious groups. The Syrian crisis has once again demonstrated that due to the large geographic presence, having hundreds of communities all around the world, Armenians are vulnerable to many global threats. Armenia takes this into full account in its engagements on the international stage – among others on prevention efforts, protection of ethnic and religious minorities, addressing issues of refugees and migrants, participating in peacekeeping missions, joining efforts in the fight against terrorism.”