News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 23
USD
482.25
EUR
566.07
RUB
8.39
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.25
EUR
566.07
RUB
8.39
Show news feed
Teen armed with axe attacks passers-by in Switzerland
10:20, 23.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Local police informed that several people were injured as a result of a teenager attacking with an axe in Flums, Switzerland, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

They added that the incident occurred in the evening, and it started with an attack at the town square.

Subsequently, the teen attempted to escape with a stolen car, but he had an accident.

Again attempting to escape, he attacked several more people at a gas station, whereupon police detained him by using weapons and injuring him.

Law enforcement, however, does not link this incident to terrorism, and believes that the teenager had acted alone.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Jeep falls into valley in Armenia, soldier dies in hospital
The physicians had said he was in very critical condition…
 Large fire in Armenia village, over 14 families left homeless (PHOTOS)
A two-story building completely turned into ashes…
Junior sergeant arrested in suspicion of killing Karabakh soldier
Soldier of the same military unit, junior sergeant has been arrested in suspicion of murder...
Several people injured in Munich stabbings
Possible motives for the attack were unknown…
 Two soldiers die in Karabakh
An investigation is underway…
 Man in Pokémon costume arrested after attempt to jump White House fence
But Curtis Combs of Somerset, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news