Teen armed with axe attacks passers-by in Switzerland

Local police informed that several people were injured as a result of a teenager attacking with an axe in Flums, Switzerland, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

They added that the incident occurred in the evening, and it started with an attack at the town square.

Subsequently, the teen attempted to escape with a stolen car, but he had an accident.

Again attempting to escape, he attacked several more people at a gas station, whereupon police detained him by using weapons and injuring him.

Law enforcement, however, does not link this incident to terrorism, and believes that the teenager had acted alone.