Tillerson urges Iraq and Kurdistan to resolve conflict through dialogue

Germany approves deal on three submarines for Israel

Singapore PM calls US and North Korea for dialogue

Iraq PM to visit Turkey

Iraq's Kurdistan region delays elections

Trump will urge China to take steps to pressure Pyongyang

Iraq builds up forces south of Kurdish oil export pipeline

Trump says will decide on Federal Reserve chair 'very shortly'

Armenia President attends Police Board meeting (PHOTOS)

Azerbaijan fires anti-tank guided missile toward line of contact with Karabakh, for second time in one day

Huge stone falls on Armenia plant worker, he dies on the spot

European Commission supports Madrid's measures against Catalonia

Jeep falls into valley in Armenia, soldier dies in hospital

Tillerson makes surprise trip to Afghanistan

Armenia PM to attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Yerevan

Sharmazanov: People of Karabakh have right to live independently, as citizen of any ex-USSR subject

1 dollar crosses AMD 482 threshold in Armenia

Armenia President signs law on forming united military unit with Russia

Election methods of the congress of China’s communist party approved

Russia supports territorial integrity of Iraq

China’s contribution to global economy growth exceeds 30 percent

Karabakh army presents footage of Spike missile fired by Azerbaijan

Spanish deputy PM: Puigdemont will lose his powers as article 155 is approved

Photo from Yerevan balloon festival appears in The Telegraph daily

China's economy expected to surpass annual growth target of 6.5%

Armenia army chief travels to US

Georgia’s Ninotsminda elects woman as mayor, she is Armenian

Armenia FM to head to Italy

Mexico MPs visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Global oil prices on the rise

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired missiles, mortars

Quake hits southern Iran

US, Russia, China “leaders” in greatest number of space junk

Teen armed with axe attacks passers-by in Switzerland

Large fire in Armenia village, over 14 families left homeless (PHOTOS)

Armed man takes hostages at UK bowling alley

Thailand government allocates $90mn for late king’s funeral

Trump says US “prepared for anything” with respect to North Korea

Spain authorities not going to arrest Catalonia leader

Antonio Tajani: No-one in Europe will recognize Catalonia independence

Slovenia electing president

Explosion in Afghanistan, former military commander and his bodyguard dead

Paris supports Catalonia snap elections

Puigdemont to proclaim Catalonia independence on Monday?

US billionaire launches Trump impeachment campaign

1,017 observers, 275 journalists accredited for Armenia local elections

Armenian MP of Turkey ruling party says he is very fortunate to be born in the country

Catalonia leader rejects Madrid plan

Minister: Armenia national debt/GDP ratio will be reduced by 1 percentage point in 2018

Эрдоган не считает США цивилизованной страной

Armenian President convenes consultation on 2018 major events

Armenia's Sargsyan sends congratulatory message to Tajikistan President

Junior sergeant arrested in suspicion of killing Karabakh soldier

Azerbaijan violated ceasefire about 2300 times within one week

Car with Armenian flag causes mess in Baku

Several people injured in Munich stabbings

Two soldiers die in Karabakh

Iran's MFA: Tehran will never manufacture or acquire nuclear weapons

Final stage of CSTO joint military exercise takes place in Kazakhstan

Voting in local elections started in Georgia

Rockets fired onto Afghan capital's diplomatic area

5.3-magnitude quake hits off Indonesia

Bill Gates will invest more than $1.7 billion in public schools

Armenian-French siblings write book "Armenian cuisine" after finding mother's notebook

North Korea says to continue nuclear tests

59 dead after suicide bombers attack mosques in Afghanistan

ISIS claims responsibility for Kabul attack

30 people killed in suicide bombing at Kabul mosque

Armenian President receives Poland FM (PHOTOS)

Armenia’s Sargsyan meets with participants of international conference (PHOTOS)

One killed, seven injured in Poland knife attack

Karabakh President meets Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I in Brussels

Karabakh President attends ceremony of establishing Wallonia-Artsakh Friendship Group in Brussels

Blast hits mosque in Kabul, leaving casualties

Armenia PM, US ambassador discuss cooperation in fight against corruption

Armenia: Baku continues violate ceasefire, Karabakh soldier killed as a result

Masis Mayilian: Karabakh-EU cooperation will play stabilizing role

Dollar still gaining value in Armenia

Armenia President, Denmark ambassador consider EU relations (PHOTOS)

Nalbandian: Armenia and Poland have great potential for economic cooperation

Armenia defense minister, Red Cross official confer on missing persons

Poland FM: NATO interested in Armenian politicians' view on South Caucasus challenges

Dmitry Mariyasin: UN does nothing without Armenia government’s knowledge, approval

Tusk: No space for EU involvement in Catalonia issue

Ookla® awarded Ucom “The Fastest Mobile Network in Armenia 2017” award

China continues fight against corruption

Armenia President signs international-based laws

Karabakh President, Catholicos of Great House of Cilicia discuss motherland-diaspora ties

EU members plan to cut pre-accession funds to Turkey

Armenian Genocide victim intellectual’s anthology published in Turkey, in Turkish

Peshmerga and Iraqi forces exchange fire

Two Australian MPs condemn Azerbaijan for failing peace in Karabakh

Armenia official presents tax administration results to IMF delegation

Georgia president signs law on amendments to constitution

Karabakh President bestows posthumous award upon soldier

Russia’s Medvedev to pay official visit to Armenia

Newspaper: Gagik Tsarukyan to personally participate in Armenia local election campaign

CIA: North Korea is “close enough” from perfecting its nuclear weapons capabilities

Man in Pokémon costume arrested after attempt to jump White House fence

Hamshen Armenian intellectual’s wife detained in Turkey