News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 27
USD
482.24
EUR
569.48
RUB
8.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.24
EUR
569.48
RUB
8.36
Show news feed
Sharmazanov: Serzh Sargsyan is irreplaceable leader of our political team
21:31, 26.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- Serzh Sargsyan is irreplaceable leader of our political team and will continue to remain, Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters on Thursday following the Executive Council meeting of the Republican Party.

Sharmazanov first reminded that Serzh Sargsyan will remain at the present post until April, 2018. “I want to also remind that the Republican Party of Armenia has been granted with the mandate to lead the country until 2022, while Mr. President is the irreplaceable leader of our political team”, Shamazanov  noted.
He added that Serzh Sargsyan will continue to be the leader of the RPA, but where and in what format he will continue his future activities will be known in April, 2018. “But, to my subjective opinion, which I believe is very close to the reality, the country needs the public services of Serzh Sargsyan”, Sharmazanov concluded.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia PM tries mobilizing Russia criminal circles for his 2018 political plans
But not all representatives of the Russian Armenian community are ready to get involved in lobbying for him…
 Armenia Parliament continues debates on bills submitted by MOD
A total of 39 matters are on the draft agenda of this session, which started on Tuesday…
 Armenia Parliament session kicks off
The agenda includes the bill on defense…
 1,017 observers, 275 journalists accredited for Armenia local elections
The Central Electoral Commission informed…
 Newspaper: Gagik Tsarukyan to personally participate in Armenia local election campaign
His Prosperous Armenia Party underscores the victory of its candidates for this voting…
 Sharmazanov: By this shooting Azerbaijan showes that it does not respect its international commitments
This shooting was not only against Armenia, but also against the Geneva talks...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news