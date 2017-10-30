Armenia Ambassador: President Sargsyan expected to visit Moscow in November

In November, President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia will pay a working visit to Russia.

Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia, Vardan Toghanyan, informed the aforesaid at Monday’s videoconference.

“We look forward to our President to also be present at the solemn opening of the Armenia’s Cultural Days in Russia event,” Toghanyan noted at a press conference. “So, we assume that he will arrive in Moscow from November 15 to 16, on a working visit.”

The diplomat added, however, that it is too early to speak about the agenda of this visit.

Armenian Culture Days will be held in Russia between November 15 and 23, and on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Armenia-Russia diplomatic relations.