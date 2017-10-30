News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 30
USD
482.36
EUR
561.56
RUB
8.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.36
EUR
561.56
RUB
8.35
Show news feed
Armenia Ambassador: President Sargsyan expected to visit Moscow in November
Armenia Ambassador: President Sargsyan expected to visit Moscow in November
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

In November, President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia will pay a working visit to Russia.

Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia, Vardan Toghanyan, informed the aforesaid at Monday’s videoconference.

“We look forward to our President to also be present at the solemn opening of the Armenia’s Cultural Days in Russia event,” Toghanyan noted at a press conference. “So, we assume that he will arrive in Moscow from November 15 to 16, on a working visit.”

The diplomat added, however, that it is too early to speak about the agenda of this visit.

Armenian Culture Days will be held in Russia between November 15 and 23, and on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Armenia-Russia diplomatic relations.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Ambassador: Armenia hopes to sign loan agreement with Russia soon
A $100 million defense loan agreement with Moscow...
 Russia regional army aviation celebrates anniversary during military exercises in Armenia
About ten helicopters and more than fifty military equipments were used, and over 150 servicemen participated in these maneuvers…
 Newspaper: Russia delegation departs from Armenia in discontent
At the time when the EAEU session was in progress in capital city Yerevan, a $190-million investment memorandum was being signed, with “godfathership” of the US ambassador…
 Russia’s Medvedev posts photos from Armenia on Instagram (PHOTOS)
The Russian PM has presented his impressions from his visit to the country…
 Armenia government authorizes inviolability of military mail with Russia
Border agencies of the two countries shall assist military servicemen and couriers cross one another’s border without delay…
 Newspaper: Armenia PM’s expectations evaporated during Medvedev visit
During the trip, almost everything was spoken about, except for investments…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news