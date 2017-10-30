News
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 482.36/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.12 from the previous business day in the country, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 561.56 (up by AMD 0.52), that of one British pound was AMD 634.93 (up by AMD 3.44), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.35 (up by AMD 0.05) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 259.3, AMD 19,640.4 and AMD 14,221.05, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Monday.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
