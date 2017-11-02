News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 02
USD
483.99
EUR
563.46
RUB
8.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.99
EUR
563.46
RUB
8.32
Show news feed
PACE co-rapporteurs to visit Armenia
PACE co-rapporteurs to visit Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the monitoring of obligations and commitments by Armenia Giuseppe Galati and Alan Meale will make a fact-finding visit to Yerevan on 6-7 November 2017.

Discussions will mainly focus on recent political developments and on-going reforms with regard to the implementation of the new constitution, the judicial independence and the fight against corruption, as well as further electoral reforms following the 2017 elections, including to address vote buying.

In Yerevan the co- rapporteurs are due to meet, in particular, the President of the Republic, the Prime Minister, the President of the National Assembly, and the Minister of Justice. Talks are also scheduled with the political groups represented in the National Assembly, the Armenian delegation to PACE, the human rights defender, and civil society representatives.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
CoE Committee of Ministers to launch legal actions against Azerbaijan
Related to the non-implementation of the Ilgar Mammadov v. Azerbaijan judgment from the European Court of Human Rights…
 CoE report: Number of women elected to Armenian parliament increases by 4.6 percent
Armenian women are also actively engaged in the life of political parties...
 Vutova: New Armenia-EU agreement will contribute to continuity of cooperation
Head of the CoE Office in Yerevan said their reforms aim to assist the country fulfill its commitments to EU and several other organizations…
 CoE Commissioner for Human Rights sends letter to Azerbaijan over arrests of LGBT persons
“Arrests based wholly or in part on sexual orientation or gender identity constitute discrimination…
 Armenia representative to ECtHR says PACE statement could lead to Azerbaijan’s removal from CoE
It is very welcomed that the Bureau of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has issued a statement and called for removing Azerbaijan from the European Court of Human Rights…
 EU ambassador reminds Azerbaijan of the importance of PACE
“Any country that is a member of the Assembly must move forward through dialogue and intensive work,” said the head of the European Union delegation to this country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news