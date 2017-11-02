PACE co-rapporteurs to visit Armenia

Co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the monitoring of obligations and commitments by Armenia Giuseppe Galati and Alan Meale will make a fact-finding visit to Yerevan on 6-7 November 2017.

Discussions will mainly focus on recent political developments and on-going reforms with regard to the implementation of the new constitution, the judicial independence and the fight against corruption, as well as further electoral reforms following the 2017 elections, including to address vote buying.

In Yerevan the co- rapporteurs are due to meet, in particular, the President of the Republic, the Prime Minister, the President of the National Assembly, and the Minister of Justice. Talks are also scheduled with the political groups represented in the National Assembly, the Armenian delegation to PACE, the human rights defender, and civil society representatives.