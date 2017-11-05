News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
November 05
USD
484.37
EUR
564.15
RUB
8.28
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
November 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.37
EUR
564.15
RUB
8.28
Show news feed
Israel kicks off largest international aerial training exercise in its history
Israel kicks off largest international aerial training exercise in its history
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Israeli soldiers, along with seven foreign delegations, on Sunday begin the largest international aerial training exercise in the history of the Israeli Air Force (IAF), Rambler reported citing the IAF press service.

The “Blue-Flag” 2017 exercise will host air forces from the US, Poland, Italy, Greece, India, France and Germany, and it will run until November 16.

According to the respective IAF statement, this aerial training exercise is of great importance to the air force, army, and the State of Israel.

It began upon the arrival of aircraft from seven different air forces to Ouvda Air Force Base.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news