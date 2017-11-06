Donald Trump shuns Japanese food for American burger

Japan might be routinely hailed as one of the best places in the world for food but that has not inspired Donald Trump to deviate from his strict all-American diet, Independent reported.

There was not a trace of ramen, sushi or tempura on President Trump’s plate at a casual lunch with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday.

The billionaire property developer instead relished in eating a hamburger sourced from American beef during his first trip to Japan as President.

Mr Trump chose to have his burger well-done as he has become so famed for doing with his steaks.

President Trump played golf with Mr Abe at the Kasumigaseki Country Club - alongside professional golfer Hideki Matsuyama - on his first day in the country. According to an excerpt from the book “Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J Trump”, during a trip to Japan back in 1990 Mr Trump said he would not eat "f***ing raw fish" and instead devoured a hamburger at McDonald's which cheered him up massively.