Donald Trump shuns Japanese food for American burger
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Japan might be routinely hailed as one of the best places in the world for food but that has not inspired Donald Trump to deviate from his strict all-American diet, Independent reported.

There was not a trace of ramen, sushi or tempura on President Trump’s plate at a casual lunch with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday. 

The billionaire property developer instead relished in eating a hamburger sourced from American beef during his first trip to Japan as President.

Mr Trump chose to have his burger well-done as he has become so famed for doing with his steaks. 

President Trump played golf with Mr Abe at the Kasumigaseki Country Club - alongside professional golfer Hideki Matsuyama - on his first day in the country. According to an excerpt from the book “Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J Trump”, during a trip to Japan back in 1990 Mr Trump said he would not eat "f***ing raw fish" and instead devoured a hamburger at McDonald's which cheered him up massively. 

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
