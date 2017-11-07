News
Tuesday
November 07
News
FM Nalbandian, Israel parliament leader discuss Armenian Genocide recognition
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, who is in Israel on an official visit, on Monday met with Speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein of the Israeli Knesset (Parliament).

Edelstein stressed that the Knesset stands ready to provide all assistance in the comprehensive development of relations with friendly Armenia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

FM Nalbandian, for his part, conveyed to the head of the Israeli parliament the greetings and good wishes by the chairman of the National Assembly of Armenia, as well as the invitation to visit capital city Yerevan.

The interlocutors lauded the productive cooperation between the two parliaments.

Also, Nalbandian and Edelstein reflected on Armenian-Israeli relations, and conferred on the avenues for further consolidation and broadening of parliamentary ties, and cooperation within international organizations.

In addition, they exchanged views on several urgent regional matters.

And reflecting on the chances of Armenian Genocide’s recognition by the Knesset, Speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein noted that his viewpoint on the importance of its recognition is known.
