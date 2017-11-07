News
NATO strengthens sea lanes and Europe-US communication lines
NATO strengthens sea lanes and Europe-US communication lines
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

NATO defense ministers will discuss the strengthening of sea lanes and Europe-USA communication lines on November 8-9, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference  before the Ministerial meeting.

NATO chief said the Alliance will have command for the Atlantic region, which will protect the sea lines between the US and Europe, TASS reported.

NATO is preparing military requirements for the European land-based transport infrastructure, including bridges, roads and tunnels, which must ensure the passage of the heaviest military vehicles.

According to him, NATO defense ministers will discuss the expansion of the alliance's command structure in Europe. Ministers will approve the action plan, which will include a new command and carry out the troop and funds movements within Europe, Jens Stoltenberg.

Stoltenberg added that cyber defense will become an integral part of the measures to strengthen the command structures of NATO. According to the Secretary General, NATO members should be able to act upon cyber attacks. 

This year the attacks on NATO networks have increased by 60%, he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
