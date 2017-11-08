News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 08
USD
486.22
EUR
563.77
RUB
8.2
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.22
EUR
563.77
RUB
8.2
Show news feed
MP: Hearings on Armenia-EU agreement have public importance
MP: Hearings on Armenia-EU agreement have public importance
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The meeting of the Standing Committee of Foreign Relations was held in the Armenian parliament on November 8 to determine the day of the parliamentary hearings on signing Armenia-EU enhanced partnership and cooperation agreement.

Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan noted that these hearings will be held on December 1 this year, a week after the Armenia-EU agreement is signed.

“On the one hand, we can say that, this document should be considered in the Constitutional Court and other bodies after being signed. Later it will be formally considered in the National Assembly,” said Ashotyan, adding , that the hearing will both have political significance and public importance.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia to continue cooperation with EU in emergency situations
The minister received the team leader of the PPRD East 2 program…
 Ambassadors planned to be invited to Armenia-EU agreement parliamentary hearings
Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations added that the head of the EU delegation to the country, and expert circles also are planned to be invited...
Lawrence Meredith: EU helps energy efficiency of 6,000 households in 17 Armenia cities
The European Union official noted that investments in clean energy are very important to European countries…
 Polish deputy FM: Armenia and Poland need CEPA to develop economic cooperation
The Polish-Armenian relations are traditionally very good…
 France wants EU to cut international funding of Paradise Papers countries
We are thinking, for instance, about the possibility of cutting financial support of the international institutions like the IMF or the World Bank...
 Expert: Moscow was not opposing Armenia-EU association agreement
“Transnational financial oligarchies” were against it…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news