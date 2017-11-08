MP: Hearings on Armenia-EU agreement have public importance

The meeting of the Standing Committee of Foreign Relations was held in the Armenian parliament on November 8 to determine the day of the parliamentary hearings on signing Armenia-EU enhanced partnership and cooperation agreement.

Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan noted that these hearings will be held on December 1 this year, a week after the Armenia-EU agreement is signed.

“On the one hand, we can say that, this document should be considered in the Constitutional Court and other bodies after being signed. Later it will be formally considered in the National Assembly,” said Ashotyan, adding , that the hearing will both have political significance and public importance.