Syrian army liberates Al-Bukamal from ISIS

The Supreme Army Command and the Syrian Armed Forces announced the liberation of Al-Bukamal in the province of Deir ez-Zor from the terrorists of the Islamic State, reported Sana. Al-Bukamal was the last stronghold of ISIS terrorist organization.

‘The liberation of the city is of great importance since it represents an announcement of the fall of ISIS terrorist organization project in the region, in general, and a collapse of the illusions of its sponsors and supporters to divide it,’ the General Command said in a statement .