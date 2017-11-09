News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 09
USD
487.3
EUR
565.32
RUB
8.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.3
EUR
565.32
RUB
8.22
Show news feed
Syrian army liberates Al-Bukamal from ISIS
Syrian army liberates Al-Bukamal from ISIS
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

The Supreme Army Command and the Syrian Armed Forces announced the liberation of Al-Bukamal in the province of Deir ez-Zor from the terrorists of the Islamic State, reported Sana. Al-Bukamal was the last stronghold of ISIS terrorist organization.

‘The liberation of the city is of great importance since it represents an announcement of the fall of ISIS terrorist organization project in the region, in general, and a collapse of the illusions of its sponsors and supporters to divide it,’ the General Command said in a statement .
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Aram I: Destroyed church in Deir ez-Zor will be restored
Aram I made that statement after seeing pictures of the ruined Armenian church…
Syrian settlement being negotiated as possible Putin-Trump meeting's subject – Peskov
Relations between Moscow and Washington have soured further since Putin and Trump first met at a G20 summit in Hamburg…
 Lebanon PM resigns
Saad Hariri has been in the office since November 2016...
 Syrian army fully liberates Deir Ezzor
In cooperation with the supporting forces...
 Russia supports territorial integrity of Iraq
Russia believes the problems have to be solved “through an inclusive national dialogue ...
 Peshmerga and Iraqi forces exchange fire
A Peshmerga commander said that the Iraqi army and the Hashd al-Shaabi initiated the clashes at 8 a.m...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news