Tsarukyan bloc: Karabakh conflict settlement in hands of OSCE Minsk Group
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The settlement of the Karabakh conflict depends on the active and purposeful work of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair, secretary of Tsarukyan bloc’s parliamentary faction Vahe Enfiajyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to him, he does not expect any progress in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict in the near future.

“Armenia is interested in constructive talks and in the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict,” said Enfiajyan, adding that at this stage the conflict can be resolved only through meetings, agreements at the level of ministers and parliamentarians.
