Monday
December 25
Armenia protesters demand withdrawal of draft over right-hand drive vehicle
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Car World

YEREVAN. – The participants of the automobile march in Yerevan demand withdrawal of  the draft, according to which the import of right-hand drive vehicles will be banned.

The protesters headed to Armenian Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies. The proposals will be submitted only after the authorities withdraw the draft, the coordinator of the right-hand Initiative Gevorg Achemyan told reporters.

“According to preliminary data, Minister Vahan Martirosyan expressed willingness to meet with representatives of the Right-Hand initiative,” said Achemyan.

The draft bill has provoked the strong reaction of the public.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
