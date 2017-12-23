News
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired over 1,600 shots within one week
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired over 1,600 shots within one week
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The relatively quiet operative situation along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces remained unchanged, from December 17 to 23.

During this time, however, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire around 200 times by firing more than 1,600 shots toward the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) military positions, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

But the NKR Defense Army vanguard units mostly refrained from taking actions in response, and they continued confidently carrying out their military task.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
