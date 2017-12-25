News
Economist: Passing year was positive for Armenia producers
Economist: Passing year was positive for Armenia producers
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The passing year was a positive year for Armenian producers.

Head of the Union of Domestic Goods Producers of Armenia, economist Vazgen Safaryan, stated about the above-said at a press conference on Monday.

He noted that from the macroeconomic perspective, the country’s industry recorded a 12.4-percent increase within the ten months of 2017. He added that this indicator will further grow by the year’s end, and this will be a great and unprecedented achievement.

At the same time, in Safaryan’s words, food production has increased by 23 percent in Armenia, its mining industry exports went up 39.8 percent, and overall exports are 20-percent more within the ten months of 2017, as compared with the same indicator of last year.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
