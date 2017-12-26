News
Israeli opposition calls to stop “humiliating itself” and to recognize Armenian Genocide
Israeli opposition calls to stop “humiliating itself” and to recognize Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Israeli opposition leader one again urged the government to recognize the Armenian Genocide and support the Kurds.

Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid kept some of his harshest criticism for Netanyahu’s handling of Turkey, saying that the agreement with that country reached in 2016 to put an end to the Mavi Marmara affair was a mistake, The Jerusalem Post   reported.

At a press briefing with diplomatic correspondents, Lapid said that Israel should stop “humiliating itself” before the Turks and has to recognize the Armenian Genocide.  Lapid added that “putting gas in Erdogan's hands” is a crazy move.
