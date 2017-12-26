Israeli opposition calls to stop “humiliating itself” and to recognize Armenian Genocide

Israeli opposition leader one again urged the government to recognize the Armenian Genocide and support the Kurds.
Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid kept some of his harshest criticism for Netanyahu’s handling of Turkey, saying that the agreement with that country reached in 2016 to put an end to the Mavi Marmara affair was a mistake, The Jerusalem Post reported.
At a press briefing with diplomatic correspondents, Lapid said that Israel should stop “humiliating itself” before the Turks and has to recognize the Armenian Genocide. Lapid added that “putting gas in Erdogan's hands” is a crazy move.