Expert: It's too early to talk about complete elimination of ISIS

YEREVAN. – There is no point in talking about a complete reduction of tension in the Middle East, and, in particular, in Syria. This was stated at the meeting with journalists on December 27 by the head of European Integration NGO Karen Bekaryan.
At the same time, as the expert noted, Armenia is quite close to Syria, and everything that is happening there concerns Armenia to some extent.
“There are still hot spots in the region. That is, we see real progress in Iraq and Syria in the fight against ISIS, but it's too early to talk about its complete elimination,” Bekaryan said, adding that it creates and projects a certain tension on neighboring countries.