Armenia lawmaker: Not only Catalonia has right to raise matter of independence
Armenia lawmaker: Not only Catalonia has right to raise matter of independence
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – If Catalonia has the right to hold a referendum on independence, other entities can also make use of this right.

Ruling Republican Party of Armenia MP, “European Integration” NGO Chairman, and political scientist Karen Bekaryan, noted the abovementioned at a press conference on Wednesday.

In his words, if a region like Catalonia has been able to raise the matter of independence and make this issue a subject of international debates, some other unrecognized regions—such as Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)—have more reasons to raise this matter.

Bekaryan stated that, for the people of Artsakh, this issue is directly linked to their future physical existence, since they face a constant threat of physical extermination by neighboring Azerbaijan.

“Our [foreign] colleagues are drawing near this awareness,” he added.

In addition, however, Karen Bekaryan argued that Armenia should pursue a more active respective policy.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
