News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 02
USD
486.85
EUR
556.86
RUB
7.41
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.85
EUR
556.86
RUB
7.41
Show news feed
Spanish prosecutors demand lengthy terms for former Catalan leaders
Spanish prosecutors demand lengthy terms for former Catalan leaders
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Spanish Prosecutor's Office submitted interim opinions on the former deputy chair of the Catalan government, five former cabinet advisers, ex-chairs of the Catalan Parliament and the National Assembly, as well as the head of the public organization Omnium Culture, accusing them of rebellion, El Pais reported

The prosecution is asking to sentence the former deputy chair of the regional government, Oriol Junqueras, to 25 years in prison, 17 years to former chairmen of the Parliament and the National Assembly of Catalonia, Carme Forcadell and Jordi Sánchez, as well as the head of Omnium Culture, Jordi Cuixart, to 16 years to former advisers to Raül Romeva , Joaquim Forna, Jordi Turull, Josep Rull and Dolors Bassa.

A charge of insurrection may be complicated by clauses about embezzlement of funds from public funds, which, in turn, can be punished with terms from 15 to 20 years in prison. At the same time, terms can be significantly reduced if the perpetrators return money to the treasury.

The prosecutor's office did not render any verdict against the former head of the Catalan government Carles Puigdemont in Belgium because the Spanish justice does not allow conducting such a trial in the absence of the accused.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Puigdemont urges Madrid to offer solutions on Catalan crisis settlement
Catalan leaders have begun a dialogue with the Spanish government…
 German prosecutors to extradite Puigdemont to Spain
The court ruled Puigdemont could not be rearrested…
Catalonia’s defiant ex-leader freed on bail from German jail
It’s a shame for Europe to still have political prisoners...
 Spanish govt acts to block Puigdemont's bid for Catalan presidency candidate
He (Puigdemont) has an arrest warrant in Spain, which is incompatible with being at the parliament...
 Spain to issue new warrant for Puigdemont
This departure from Belgium would be the first for Puigdemont…
Puigdemont says can govern Catalonia from Brussels with new technologies
“These aren't the kind of normal conditions we would have liked…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news