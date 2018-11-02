Spanish prosecutors demand lengthy terms for former Catalan leaders

The Spanish Prosecutor's Office submitted interim opinions on the former deputy chair of the Catalan government, five former cabinet advisers, ex-chairs of the Catalan Parliament and the National Assembly, as well as the head of the public organization Omnium Culture, accusing them of rebellion, El Pais reported.
The prosecution is asking to sentence the former deputy chair of the regional government, Oriol Junqueras, to 25 years in prison, 17 years to former chairmen of the Parliament and the National Assembly of Catalonia, Carme Forcadell and Jordi Sánchez, as well as the head of Omnium Culture, Jordi Cuixart, to 16 years to former advisers to Raül Romeva , Joaquim Forna, Jordi Turull, Josep Rull and Dolors Bassa.
A charge of insurrection may be complicated by clauses about embezzlement of funds from public funds, which, in turn, can be punished with terms from 15 to 20 years in prison. At the same time, terms can be significantly reduced if the perpetrators return money to the treasury.
The prosecutor's office did not render any verdict against the former head of the Catalan government Carles Puigdemont in Belgium because the Spanish justice does not allow conducting such a trial in the absence of the accused.