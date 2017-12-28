News
Thursday
December 28
News
US ambassador to Armenia: I look forward to where we shall reach together in the future
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – US Ambassador Richard Mills and the Embassy staff have summed up, in a special video, the accomplishments of the last 25 years, and extended their festive wishes to the people of Armenia.

In this year’s New Year video message, the embassy staff presented—in Armenian—the work done by the US in recent years in relations with Armenia.

And in conclusion, Ambassador Mils summed up everyone’s words by noting—again in Armenian—as follows: “Dear people of Armenia, based on our 25-year friendship, I look forward to where we shall reach together in the future. Happy New Year!”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
