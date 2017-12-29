News
Apple apologizes for slowing down older iPhone models
Apple apologizes for slowing down older iPhone models
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Apple has apologized for deliberately slowing down the performance of older iPhone models, Apple reported. 

A statement on Apple’s website said “We know that some of you feel Apple has let you down. We apologize. There’s been a lot of misunderstanding about this issue, so we would like to clarify and let you know about some changes we’re making.”

According to the statement, iOS 10.2.1 update reduces iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone SE models’ performance.

“While these changes may go unnoticed, in some cases users may experience longer launch times for apps and other reductions in performance,” the statement said.

Apple promised to reduce the price of old iPhone battery replacement by $50 (from $79 to $29). In addition, 2018 iOS update will give users more visibility about the status of the batteries.

As reported earlier, Apple has admitted to intentionally slowing down iPhones as they get older, ‘to prolong the life’ of user's phones. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
