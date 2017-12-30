Putin urges Armenia’s Sargsyan to further develop and strengthen allied relations

In his Christmas and New Year message to President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that bilateral diplomatic relations will further develop, informed the Kremlin press service.

“The President of Russia said he was confident that by working together Russia and Armenia would be able to further develop their alliance, as well as partnership within the Eurasian Economic Union, the CSTO, the CIS and other international frameworks for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries, and in the interests of better regional security and stability,” notes the respective Kremlin statement.

Also, “Putin noted that only recently Russia and Armenia marked two milestones: the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations, and the 20th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance.”