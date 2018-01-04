News
100 injured in South Africa train crash
100 injured in South Africa train crash
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least four people were killed and dozens injured in a train crash in South Africa's Free State on Thursday morning, according to local media and emergency services.

One Shosholoza Meyl train derailed between Hennenman and Kroonstad when hit by a truck, local media said.

Passenger Seipati Moletsane told eNCA.com that the train was travelling from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg when the truck could not brake and hit the first and second carriage.

Firefighters and medical services rushed to the scene to help the injured. Footage by passengers from the scene shows a number of carriages laid on the ground and engulfed in flames.Netcare 911 spokesman Tebogo Magoro confirmed the fatalities, saying "Forty passengers are

reported to be injured with four fatalities confirmed at this stage." However, emergency medical care provider ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said at least 100 people were injured.
Հայերեն and Русский
