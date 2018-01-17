NATO intends to strengthen military assistance to Iraq

Armenian PM: Petrol and gas are much cheaper in Armenia than in Georgia

MFA: Man detained over pornography distribution in Turkey not Armenia national

Settlement of conflicts in Karabakh, Ukraine and Transnistria will be UN’s priority

Bitcoin exchange rate fells below $ 10,000

1.5-year-old Armenian child dies in Moscow as a result of accident

EU Ambassador: Armenia is interested in strong Europe under chairmanship of Bulgaria

Russian, Turkish top diplomats discuss preparations for Syrian National Dialogue Congress

Armenia ruling party official: Ambassador to UK can be considered among presidential candidates

Armenia agriculture minister heads to Germany

Armenia President meets with organizers of Award for Global Contribution in IT field

Ferrari plans to make an electric supercar

World Bank group helps improve inspections system in Armenia, reduce costs

Dollar continues to decline in Armenia

EU ambassador: Armenian government working hard to implement mechanisms envisaged by EU deal

Armenia ruling party: ECHR decision in Alexander Arzumanyan’s favor was not unprecedented for our country

Expert: New Armenia income tax rates will harm IT companies

Peskov speaks about Putin's health

Armenians cause Russia airplane flight delay in Mexico

Turkish president to visit Vatican for first time in 59 years

Poll: Russians trust Belarus and Kazakhstan more than Armenia

Teenagers who arranged stabbing in Perm school are arrested

US proposes to split California into two states

Armenia Parliament approves changes to Law on Police (PHOTOS)

Global oil prices are down

Sessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants

Stepanakert: UNESCO monitoring may only be simultaneously held in Karabakh and Azerbaijan

French and Azerbaijani FMs discuss Karabakh conflict settlement

Armenia economic competition commission: Competition considerably increased in dozens of markets

Doctor: Trump’s health excellent, he has no cognitive issues

Earthquake hits Taiwan

Nazarbayev invites Trump to Kazakhstan

Newspaper: Armenia presidential candidate was in the country?

Pope meets victims of child sexual abuse in Chile

Pro-Kurdish party of Turkey congratulates on the late renowned Armenian musician’s birth anniversary

Bitcoin depreciates 25% in one day

Nazarbayev: Kazakhstan appreciates US political support

Trump says he wants more immigrants from 'everywhere'

Trump meets with Kazakhstan's Nazarbayev at White House

Serzh Sargsyan: Next Armenian president should be person, who has never been in politics

Armenian delegation participates in NATO Military Committee Conference in Brussels

Armenian President sends condolence letter to his Iranian counterpart

Rouhani: New US plot against territorial integrity, security of Syria

Serzh Sargsyan hands Order of Homeland to National Hero of Armenia Hovhannes Chekijyan

China criticizes Vancouver meeting on North Korea

Armenia included in UN Honour Roll

Armenian ambassador and Iranian energy minister discuss major energy projects

Vice Speaker of National Assembly: MPs obliged to fulfill hopes of Armenian society

Armenia MP: Parliamentary diplomacy is the most flexible and free

Trump to give speech at World Economic Forum in Davos

US ambassador visits Armenian Defence Ministry

Nadia Murad thanks Armenia for recognizing Yazidi genocide

Erdogan is offended: Trump promised to call me but he never did

Economic competition commission: Change in EAEU customs duties will not cause substantial inflation in Armenia

Moscow and Washington working to organize Lavrov-Tillerson meeting

Belgrade suspends dialogue with Pristina after Serbian politician killed

US administration’s report on sanctions against Russia to be prepared by January 29

Russian and Iranian FMs discuss Iranian nuclear agreement

Frescos of Armenian Church attract tourists in Turkey (PHOTO)

Armenia official: We are confident that we have electricity sales market in neighboring countries

Vancouver to host foreign ministers to discuss North Korea

Armenia to sign Istanbul Convention to prevent violence against women

Germany: At least 47 injured as school bus hits wall

Gagik Tsarukyan not ruling out supporting Armenia ruling party presidential candidate

Bitcoin loses 14% hitting four-week low

Internationally wanted Iranian is found in Yerevan

Armenia official: Exports increased by almost 100%

Czech PM to ask legislators to lift his immunity

Belgium: Antwerp explosion leaves 2 dead, 14 injured

Karabakh MOD: Soldier died under yet unclear circumstances

OSCE conducts monitoring on border between Artsakh and Azerbaijan

Nazarbayev arrives in Washington to meet Trump

Freedom House: Armenia among “partly free” countries

Armenia army general staff deputy chief’s son dies in road accident (PHOTOS)

Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs to meet in Poland

Yerevan public transport drivers are on strike

Newspaper: What will Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ next meeting accomplish?

Armenia Parliament adopts statement condemning Yazidi genocide

China, US presidents confer on situation at Korean Peninsula

Turkey woman who recognizes Armenian Genocide is elected main opposition party Istanbul chapter head

Detained Saudi prince with Armenian roots selling his assets

Venezuelan authorities arrest five terrorists

Trump thanks Qatar for efforts to fight terrorism

Israeli leaders criticize Palestinian president

Erdogan receives Qatari emir in Ankara

Madrid to keep ruling Catalonia if exiled ex-leader reelected

UAE accuses Qatar of 'intercepting' 2 passenger planes

Armenia’s Prosecutor General presents priorities for crime prevention and law enforcement to President Sargsyan

ANCA submits letter to Comedy Central due to “Filthy Armenians” phrase

Armenian violinist among 44 competitors for Menuhin Violin Competition

Portugal rattled by 4.9 magnitude quake

Father of Armenian schoolboy wounded in Perm: My injured son runs from school to hospital himself

Armenia: Step-by-step approach mentioned by Lavrov supposes package settlement in Karabakh

Renowned Los Angeles Times journalist to present new bio of Kirk Kerkorian

MFA: Armenia clarifying reports on Turkey incident involving Armenia national

Pope says he fears nuclear war

Dollar loses value in Armenia

New agreement: Armenia, Tajikistan citizens to visit each other’s country without visas

Picasso’s portrait to be star lot at Sotheby's

Russian FM names conditions for Turkish Stream’s second line