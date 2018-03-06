YEREVAN. – Armenia approved on Monday visa-free travel for citizens of Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea.
The decision was approved during the Armenian government’s meeting on Tuesday.
The deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan noted that the visa-free travel will be in force from March 19, 2018.
“Unilateral visa abolition for these countries will create favorable conditions for the development of bilateral economic ties as well as will increase in tourist flow to Armenia,” he noted.