Analysts from the “Citizens Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice” NGO of Mexico have prepared the 2017 ranking for the most dangerous cities in the world, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
According to this ranking, the world’s most dangerous city is Mexico’s Los Cabos, where the number of murders is about 111 cases per 100 thousand people.
Fifty cities, most of which are in Latin America, are in this ranking.
Brazil and Mexico have the largest representation on this list, with 17 and 12 cities, respectively.