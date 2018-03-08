Vice Speaker of Armenian National Assembly Arpine Hovhannisyan met on Wedneday with assistant administrator for the Bureau for Europe and Eurasia at USAID within the framework of her visit to the United States.
During the meeting, it was discussed the importance of the programs which are implemented or are going to be implemented in Armenia. It was also mentioned the prospects of cooperation in the field of information technology, tourism, renewable energy etc..
They stressed the importance of cooperation in a new format.