German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel tweeted Thursday that he will not be a part of the new government.
According to him, the heads of the Social Democratic Party informed him of the decision on Thursday.
SPD now entitled to appoint a new foreign minister. SPD will announce its decision on Friday morning.
As reported earlier, the German Social Democrats agreed to create a new government together with the CDU / CSU alliance led by Angela Merkel.
Federal elections were held in Germany in September 2017 to elect Bundestag members.
The negotiators presented a draft coalition agreement in Berlin in February, while the government is expected to be formed in March-April.