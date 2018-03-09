The meeting between US President Donald Tramp and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un should contribute to the settlement of nuclear conflict, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, The Guardian reported.
According to him, the meeting between the leaders is necessary to normalize the situation over the Korean peninsula.
“It should not be just a meeting, it should open up a way to resuming a fully fledged diplomatic process to find a solution to the North Korean nuclear issue on the basis of principles agreed during the six-party talks and the U.N. Security Council,” Lavrov said.