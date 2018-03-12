The New York City authorities have said two people died after a helicopter crashed, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
The New York police and fire departments informed in a joint news conference that there were six people on the helicopter, two of them died and three others were hospitalized; they are in very critical condition. The pilot had managed to get out of the chopper on his own, and he is in hospital, too.
New York City Police Department Commissioner James O’Neill told journalists that the helicopter was conducting a private flight to take photographs.