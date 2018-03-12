German Chancellor Angela Merkel was asked about a Russian television portrait of the president in which Putin said that she had sent him bottles of his favorite German beer, Bloomberg reported.
“It’s well known that the Russian president likes German beer,” Merkel told reporters in Berlin. “For my part, I once got some very good smoked fish.”
It’s not clear when the gifts were exchanged.
After her 12 years in power and his near 18 years at the top of Russia, Merkel has probably encountered Putin more than any other leader in Europe.