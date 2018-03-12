Lebanon and Armenia have many sphere of cooperation, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said during the joint press conference e with Armenian Premier Karen Karapetyan.
According to him, the Armenian-Lebanese relations and the relations between the two peoples are deeply rooted in history. Such historical links are also conditioned by the important role of the Armenians in Lebanon.
“For me it’s a great honor that my father, Rafic Hariri, was the first person to established firm fraternal relations with Armenia in 1991. And we are committed to continue this path for the benefirt and welfare of the two countries and peoples”, Hariri said.
The Lebanese PM said during the talks with the Head of the Executive of Armenia they agreed to strengthen and develop relatiuons between Armenia and Lebanon in different spheres, particularly in the banking sector.