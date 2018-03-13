The OSCE is actively engaged in resolution of all conflicts. One of the main priorities of the OSCE PA is the mediation mission and peaceful resolution of conflicts.

George Tsereteli, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA), stated the abovementioned, reported APA news agency of Azerbaijan.

“We have repeatedly stated that, unfortunately, there is a lack of progress in resolving many issues, including the protracted conflicts; this also concerns the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” he said.

The Parliamentary Assembly supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs towards resolving this conflict, Tsereteli also said, adding, “There is no other mechanism to solve this conflict, and the only way is peaceful settlement.”