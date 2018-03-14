YEREVAN. – Armenia is truly a strategic partner and ally to Russia, and this position is supported by the society and top leadership of Russia.
Konstantin Kosachev, Chairperson of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Russian Council of the Federation, on Wednesday said about the aforementioned at a news conference in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.
“As for separate unresolved matters, they absolutely are not discriminatory for Armenia,” he added. “Those problems are solved after finding appropriate solutions.”
Also, Kosachev noted that the two-day joint meeting—in Yerevan—of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia and of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Russian Council of the Federation was comprehensive, candid, and productive.
“If we speak about countries in the region, we [Russia] don’t have such an interparliamentary format with Azerbaijan,” he noted. “Such a format of work is formed solely with close partners and allies.”
In addition, Konstantin Kosachev said Russia and Armenia are working together with a maximum number of interparliamentary assemblies.
“We have developed cooperation within interparliamentary platforms in a very considerable and profound way,” he noted. “The next meeting will be held in fall in Russia.”