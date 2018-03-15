Renowned American actor, producer, writer, director and television show host Dean Cain, who is also executive co-producer of the documentary film “Architects of Denial” which tells the story of Armenian Genocide, spoke to The Jerusalem Post and voiced the importance of recognizing this tragedy.

Cain is in Israel these days.

In the respective article that was published on Wednesday, Cain noted that although he would not tell a foreign country what to do, he hopes every government would recognize Armenian Genocide, because “it’s a historic fact.”

“I do understand the political ramifications in the US – it’s because we have diplomatic relations with Turkey,” he noted. “For anyone who studies genocide or history, it’s very clear the genocide took place. It’s not the people of Turkey today who did it, or even the government... It was horrible – call it what it was.”

Dean Cain is scheduled to visit the Knesset, too, during his trip to Israel.