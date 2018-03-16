Thirty-six US Representatives on Thursday joined with the Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Frank Pallone in calling upon Chairman Hal Rogers and Ranking Member Nita Lowey of the Appropriations Subcommittee on State-Foreign Operations to back a $70 million Fiscal Year 2019 aid package for Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).
“We want to once again express our appreciation to Congressman Pallone, his colleagues in the leadership of the Armenian Caucus, and all those who joined with them in backing this ‘peace and prosperity,’ aid package for Artsakh and Armenia,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “The priorities outlined in this letter represent investments in peace, prosperity, and long-term stability that will return dividends for decades to come.”