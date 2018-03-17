Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have agreed full support to Britain in connection with the investigation over Sergey Skripal's case.
The Prime Minister and the Chancellor share the concern over the case of poisoning with nerve substance in the United Kingdom and confirm the importance of solidarity among NATO member states on the matter, Canada’s government said in a statement.
Former colonel of Russian intelligence Sergey Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious in Salisbury on March 4. According to British government, they were poisoned by Russia-produced nerve agent. Skripal got asylum in Britain after exchange between Russia and U.S. when Russia handed over ten people.
As reported earlier, UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of being responsible for attack on Sergei Skripal and decided to expel 23 Russian diplomats from UK. May has confirmed no ministers or members of the royal family will attend the World Cup in Russia.
