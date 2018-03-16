Moscow will expel British diplomats after UK has expelled 23 diplomats from London, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Asked if Russia planned to expel British diplomats he replied: “We will, of course”, TASS reported
As reported earlier, UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of being responsible for attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter on March 4 and decided to expel 23 Russian diplomats from UK. May has confirmed no ministers or members of the royal family will attend the World Cup in Russia.