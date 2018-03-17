Armenia's Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan met with the residents of bordering communities at Aygepar community of Tavush Province on Friday, participated in tree planting and attended a cultural event at the secondary school of Aygepar, the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia reported.
The Minister of accompanied by Tavush Governor Hovik Abovyan, First Deputy Defense Minister Artak Zakaryan, First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Major general Onik Gasparyan, as well as other high ranking officials and servicemen.
Greeting the residents of Aygepar, Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan emphasized that bordering communities are of key importance for our country and the armed forces and for that reason the issues of concern of the residents of bordering communities are permanently in the focus of the authorities.