A tragic road has taken place Sunday, in the Kotayk Province of Armenia.

At around 2:30pm, a mini sport utility vehicle went off road in the administrative area of Argel village, and fell about 90 meters into an abyss.

According to shamshyan.com, one person died on the spot, whereas two others suffered injuries and were hospitalized.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia has filed a criminal case, under the article on road accident that negligently caused human death, into this incident.

Police and the investigative division are ascertaining the identities of the driver, the deceased, and the injured.

The deceased and the injured are young boys.