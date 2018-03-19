The personal information belonging to 50 million Facebook users was stolen and allegedly used for presidential election campaign of current US President Donald Trump, the Guardian reported.

According to the source, the Washington prosecutor's office announced the beginning of the investigation, suspecting one of two founding directors of Global Science Research, Joseph Chancellor, along with Aleksandr Kogan.

Global Science Research reportedly shared the data with Cambridge Analytica, thus violating the privacy policy.

Facebook has already removed the official page of the analytical firm.

Facebook removed Kogan's “research” app in 2015 and demanded for users' collected data to be destroyed. Yet several sources have confirmed that the data was not destroyed in 2015.